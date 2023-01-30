'Samsung Pay' becomes 'Samsung Wallet' in India a year after its launch

Existing Samsung Pay users will receive an update that will switch their app to the new Samsung Wallet. Others can head to Google Play Store and download the app once it is available in the region.

Samsung will merge its mobile payment solution 'Samsung Pay' and password management application 'Samsung Pass' into 'Samsung Wallet' in India on Tuesday with more exciting features.

The tech giant announced from its @SamsungIndia account: "It’s finally here and it’s better than ever before! Meet #SamsungWallet, a smarter way to pay securely and conveniently."

"Now simply Tap & Pay or UPI with Samsung Pay. Store your Digital IDs in one place and make your Wallet your password with Samsung Pass," the tweet read.

Earlier this month, the company had revealed that the new app would be launched in the country before the end of January.

Samsung Wallet would also be launched in seven other markets — Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan — other than India. It was previously only available in 21 countries.

Samsung Wallet is an exclusive service to Samsung smartphones through which users can securely store things like boarding passes, credit cards, cryptocurrency, debit cards, digital keys, identification cards, login passwords, vaccine certificates and even loyalty/membership cards. Certain Samsung Galaxy devices are even capable of making contactless payments through their debit/credit cards via NFC and UPI payments.

Samsung Knox, a defence-grade digital security system, protects all the data in the application.

Existing Samsung Pay users will receive an update that will switch their app to the new Samsung Wallet. Others can head to Google Play Store and download the app once it is available in the region.

(With IANS inputs)