Samsung leapfrogs Apple to lead India's tablet market in first quarter of 2023: Report

As per the report, by CyberMedia Research, the tablet market in India experienced a decline of 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2023. Despite this drop, the report highlights some positive indicators for the market, including a 12 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in overall tablet shipments, with 4G tablets recording a 55 percent QoQ growth.

South Korean technology giant Samsung overtook Apple to become the No 1 player in the Indian tablet market in the first quarter of 2023. Samsungs market share jumped from 17 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 29 percent in Q1 2023, while Apple's dropped from 37 percent to 23 percent, according to the Tablet Market Report Review by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

As per the report, the tablet market in India experienced a decline of 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2023. Despite this drop, the report highlights some positive indicators for the market, including a 12 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in overall tablet shipments, with 4G tablets recording a 55 percent QoQ growth. The price band of Rs 10,000-20,000 also saw a 44 percent. sequential increase in 1Q 2023.

In terms of market share, Samsung led the tablet market with 29 percent, followed by Apple with 23 percent and Lenovo with 17 percent. The report noted that Samsung's market share was largely driven by its commercial business, with the Samsung Tab A8 (WiFi + 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (WiFi + 4G) accounting for 36 percent and 22 percent of the market share, respectively.

Apple's market share was led by the iPad 9th Gen (WiFi), with 33 percent, and the iPad 10th Gen (WiFi), with 12 percent, followed by the iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi) and the iPad 9th Gen (WiFi + 4G) at 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Lenovo's Tab M8 3rd Gen (WiFi+4G) and Tab M10 (HD) (WiFi+4G) series contributed 28 percent and 23 percent of the market share, respectively, in the value-for-money tablet segment.

Despite the decline in the overall tablet market, CMR expects growth in the sector in 2023, estimating a 5-10 percent increase. The report suggests that the ongoing digital acceleration in the country and the popularity of tablets as companion devices for work, entertainment, and education are potential drivers of growth. Additionally, tablets with 4G and 5G connectivity options continue to gain popularity among consumers.

Looking ahead, CMR anticipates a surge in the tablet market during the festive season in the second half of 2023. The report suggests that the tablet market offers opportunities for new entrants to introduce competitive offerings. Overall, while the tablet market in India may have faced some challenges in the first quarter of 2023, the report's findings suggest that the sector is poised for growth in the coming months.