Samsung leapfrogs Apple to lead India's tablet market in first quarter of 2023: Report

By Vijay Anand  May 11, 2023 4:00:10 PM IST (Published)

South Korean technology giant Samsung overtook Apple to become the No 1 player in the Indian tablet market in the first quarter of 2023. Samsungs market share jumped from 17 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 29 percent in Q1 2023, while Apple's dropped from 37 percent to 23 percent, according to the Tablet Market Report Review by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

As per the report, the tablet market in India experienced a decline of 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2023. Despite this drop, the report highlights some positive indicators for the market, including a 12 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in overall tablet shipments, with 4G tablets recording a 55 percent QoQ growth. The price band of Rs 10,000-20,000 also saw a 44 percent. sequential increase in 1Q 2023.
In terms of market share, Samsung led the tablet market with 29 percent, followed by Apple with 23 percent and Lenovo with 17 percent. The report noted that Samsung's market share was largely driven by its commercial business, with the Samsung Tab A8 (WiFi + 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (WiFi + 4G) accounting for 36 percent and 22 percent of the market share, respectively.
