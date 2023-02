Samsung announces rollout of One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy devices with new S23 series

The One UI 5.1 update will be available for download on a range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series, and S20 series. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, will be available in the coming weeks, said the company.

Samsung on Wednesday announced the release of its new One UI 5.1 software for Galaxy devices, which will come pre-installed on its latest flagship, the Galaxy S23 series. This new software update promises to bring a range of exciting new features to users of Samsung smartphones.

"Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world within a few short weeks of the Galaxy S23 series announcement," Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Senior Executive, Software Office, said in a statement.

With One UI 5.1, Galaxy users will now have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW features — now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app.

Additionally, the enhanced AI-based Photo Remaster feature will automatically improve deteriorated details of images by improving brightness, fine-tuning details, and making colour corrections even in backlit scenes. It will also remove unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo.

Moreover, the company also introduced new features that can understand how devices are used and make recommendations accordingly.

The new "dynamic weather widget" will analyse current conditions and create a custom design that reflects the climate.

One UI 5.1 also enhances the "Smart Suggestions" widget by allowing it to recommend Spotify tracks and playlists based on the user's activities, such as music for road trips or relaxing, according to the company.

"Modes and Routines" have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity, and fonts that can personalise specific activities for even more convenience.

Samsung also said that it has developed One UI to bring greater integration and connectivity throughout the mobile ecosystem by introducing expanded Multi Control between Galaxy Book and smartphones.