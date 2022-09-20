    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Samsung NO MO' FOMO sale is live: Top offers to grab
    During the NO MO’ FOMO sale across all Samsung stores, both online and offline, consumers will get 43 percent off on its digital appliances, including air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves.

    Samsung India has announced a NO MO' FOMO festival sale across all stores, including Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores and Samsung Shop App. The company is offering discounts across Samsung products like the Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables and digital appliances.

    Offers on Galaxy devices

    Customers can get up to 57 percent off on Galaxy smartphones, ranging from flagship Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series to the Galaxy A series, Galaxy M and F series.

    Consumers purchasing Galaxy Z series smartphones can get a wireless charger duo worth Rs 5,199 at just Rs 499. Those buying select Galaxy S series and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail 50 percent off on phone covers.

    Customers buying Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 55 percent off on select products.

    Samsung is giving up to 30 percent off on Galaxy laptops.

    Customers of Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can avail of up to 15 percent cashback on payments made from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

    Other Samsung Products

    Customers can get up to 48 percent off on Samsung TVs such as The Frame, QLED and UHD TVs. On the purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and UHD TVs, customers will get a Galaxy A32 smartphone worth Rs 21,490 for free. Individuals buying the Neo QLED TVs (select 8K models), will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs 1,09,999 for free.

    On buying TVs and digital appliances, buyers can get up to 22.5 percent off on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores, when paying through ICICI and other leading bank debit and credit cards.

    Other than this, buyers of Samsung digital appliances, including air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves, will get up to 43 percent off.

    An additional 5 percent discount is available for customers who buy two or more of the 550 products listed under the Buy More Save More offer on Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop app.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
