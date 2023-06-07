Samsung might announce the foldable Galaxy Z series in July this year

According to reports, the Unpacked event is likely to take place at Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong. Rumours from May indicate that the event could be on July 26.

Samsung, on Wednesday, accidentally revealed that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which focuses on the next-generation foldable devices from the company, later next month in Seoul, South Korea. According to reports, the Unpacked event is likely to take place at Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong. Rumours from May indicate that the event could be on July 26.

"This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul," the company reportedly said in the statement.

Samsung's Unpacked events have been held in significant locations like New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona for more than a decade, starting with the first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas.

This year, Seoul was picked because of its ability to influence trends globally through its creative and dynamic culture. It also demonstrates Samsung's strong belief in the foldable market.

"The foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

"Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category," he added.

Usually, the second Galaxy Unpacked event takes place in August and this one seems to be coming earlier than expected. The event will see the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Several rumours are suggesting that this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a bigger outer display, similar to the one on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, is expected to be much thinner than its predecessor. Also, with Google finally entering the foldable market with Pixel Fold , Samsung might need to step up its game to be able to compete.

The tech giant mentioned that it aims to drive the widespread use of foldable phones and secure its position as the industry leader and category creator by releasing improved devices in the next generation of its foldable series that are the result of years of R&D and investment.

In February, Samsung held its last Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra — and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

(With inputs from IANS)