Samsung might announce the foldable Galaxy Z series in July this year

Samsung, on Wednesday, accidentally revealed that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which focuses on the next-generation foldable devices from the company, later next month in Seoul, South Korea. According to reports, the Unpacked event is likely to take place at Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong. Rumours from May indicate that the event could be on July 26.

"This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul," the company reportedly said in the statement.

Samsung's Unpacked events have been held in significant locations like New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona for more than a decade, starting with the first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas.