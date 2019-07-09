Technology
Samsung may launch wireless charger along with Note 10
Updated : July 09, 2019 06:46 AM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung is prepping a new wireless charger to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 10, Phone Arena reported on Monday.
The same charger allegedly passed through the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification process not long ago under the Wireless Charging Stand EP-N5200 moniker, Phone Arena said.
