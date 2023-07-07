Samsung targets volume growth, launches M34 5G priced at Rs 16,999

The newly launched M series smartphone offers the same design language as most of the recently launched Samsung phones, which the company calls the ‘Samsung Signature Design.’ The smartphone will be available for buyers from July 16 on Amazon and Samsung's official website.

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung on Friday launched its much-awaited mid-budget smartphone, Galaxy M34 5G in India. The newly launched M series smartphone offers the same design language as most of the recently launched Samsung phones, which the company calls the ‘Samsung Signature Design.’ The smartphone will be available for buyers from July 16 on Amazon and Samsung's official website and targets mid-segment buyers.

Here is a look at some of the specifications of smartphone:

Price

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G starts at Rs 16,999 and is available in two variants: 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Samsung offers three colour options in its newly launched smartphone: Prism Silver, Midnight Blue, and Waterfall Blue.

Display

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an Infinity U on the front. This allows it to give an ideal viewing experience for gaming and video watching due to its bright and vibrant display.

Performance

The latest M series addition is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC, similar to what Samsung offers in the Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G.

Battery

Typical to most of the M series smartphone, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is backed by a 6000mAh huge battery with support for 25W fast charging in the box.

Software

This smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box with OneUI 4.1 custom skin on top. The company is expected to provide two years of Android OS update and five years of software update.