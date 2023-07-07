Samsung targets volume growth, launches M34 5G priced at Rs 16,999

The newly launched M series smartphone offers the same design language as most of the recently launched Samsung phones, which the company calls the ‘Samsung Signature Design.’ The smartphone will be available for buyers from July 16 on Amazon and Samsung's official website.

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung on Friday launched its much-awaited mid-budget smartphone, Galaxy M34 5G in India. The newly launched M series smartphone offers the same design language as most of the recently launched Samsung phones, which the company calls the ‘Samsung Signature Design.’ The smartphone will be available for buyers from July 16 on Amazon and Samsung's official website and targets mid-segment buyers.

Here is a look at some of the specifications of smartphone:

Price

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G starts at Rs 16,999 and is available in two variants: 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.