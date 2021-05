Several tech sleuths reported to have spotted a new M-series handset from Samsung on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

However, Samsung has not announced or even teased the existence, let alone the future launch, of the M32 handset.

Information about the phone was leaked earlier leading to speculations that the phone was in development and may see a launch in the Indian market soon.

The unannounced handset was seen on the BIS certification website under the model name SM-M325F/DS. DS can possibly refer to dual-sim, signalling that the phone will have the capability of using two SIMs.

The phone was reportedly also leaked on the DEKRA certification website where some more details were given like its 6,000mAh battery and possible support for a 15W fast charging system.

Geekbench, the phone benchmarking website, also had an unnamed listing of model name SM-M325FV. The listing is believed to be that of Samsung M32 itself.

According to Geekbench's testing, the phone has a single-core score of 361 and a multi-core score of 1,254. The phone is rumoured to be running on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC chipset processor and most likely will be using an Android 11 based OS.

Samsung has just recently unveiled M42 which is available in India starting at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. Seeing the recent launch, it may be a while before the South Korean tech giant announces the launch of the M32.