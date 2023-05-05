English
Samsung leads the 5G smartphone market in India: Report

By Pihu Yadav  May 5, 2023

CMR estimates that market conditions will remain moderate with muted growth in Q2 2023, and smartphone shipments for the entire year are projected to grow in single digits YoY.

Despite the Indian smartphone market witnessing its highest-ever Q1 decline in 2023, the 5G smartphone market share increased to 41 percent in Q1 2023, as per a recent report.

CyberMedia Research's India Mobile Handset Market Review Report revealed a 14 percent YoY growth in 5G smartphone shipments, with 34 new 5G launches during the quarter. Samsung was the leader in the 5G smartphone market with a 23 percent market share, followed by Apple with a 17 percent market share.
The report also showed that the feature phone segment also witnessed a 19 percent YoY decline due to increased demand for smartphone upgrades.
