Samsung launches new Galaxy F62 to take on OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Mi10i

Samsung has launched Galaxy F62 to cash in on the growing demand for mid-range phones in India. With the Galaxy F62, Samsung has attempted to bring premium features to the mid-range segment that delivers fast performance with long battery life. The Galaxy F62 price starts at Rs 23,999 and will be available for purchase via Samsung stores, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital stores from February 22, 12 noon.

The Galaxy F62 competes directly with the likes of OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Mi 10i, two of the most popular phones in the segment.

Display and design

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the single front camera. The OnePlus Nord, meanwhile, features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and features a pill-shaped cutout for the dual-front cameras.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10i, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a single cutout on the front for the selfie camera.

The Mi 10i and Galaxy F62 have a bigger screen, compared to OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord features a 90Hz refresh rate while the Mi 10i features a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the F62. The Mi 10i, however, lacks an AMOLED panel which is present on the Samsung and OnePlus phones that offer better contrast ratios and colours compared to the regular LCD panels.

Specifications and price

Powering the Galaxy F62 Samsung's Exynos is 9825 CPU which is the same chipset that powers the older Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. Being an old flagship-level processor, the Galaxy F62 should be faster compared to OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i that feature the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 750G processors respectively.

The Galaxy F62 is available in two storage variants, a 6GB RAM/128GB priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8GB RAM/128GB variant priced at Rs 25,999.

OnePlus Nord comes in three variants, a 6GB RAM/64GB variant priced at Rs 24,99, 8GB RAM/128GB variant priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12GB RAM/256GB version priced at Rs 29,999.

The Mi 10i comes with 6GB RAM/64GB storage and is priced at Rs 20,999, The 6GB RAM/128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999 and an 8GB RAM/128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999.

Note that Galaxy F62 and Mi 10i offer an expandable storage option, while the Nord does not. The OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i support 5G while the Galaxy F62 is limited to 4G.

Cameras specs

The Mi 10i gets the biggest camera out of all three and features a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The Galaxy F62 houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 5 MP macro and depth cameras. OnePlus Nord gets a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP macro and depth cameras.

The Galaxy F62 gets a 32 MP front camera, the OnePlus Nord gets a 32 MP front camera and a secondary ultra-wide front camera, while the Mi 10i has a 16MP front camera.

Battery prospects

The Samsung Galaxy F62 houses a 7,000mAh battery making it the largest battery on a smartphone in the segment. It also supports 25W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord gets a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging and the Mi 10i gets a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.