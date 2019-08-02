#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S6: Check features, price, other details here

August 02, 2019

The Samsung Tab S6 will feature a 10.5-inch 2560×1600 OLED display, a 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855, and a 7040mAh battery. The base version has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a higher tier of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The tablet will also feature an 8MP front camera, while the rear gets a 13MP main camera and a 5MP wide-angle lens.
Unlike the previous versions of Samsung tablets, the S-Pen does not stow away inside the body, instead a groove on the back of the tablet gives it a spot to magnetically attach to. 
