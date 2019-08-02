Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S6: Check features, price, other details here

In an almost dead market for Android tablets, Samsung announced the launch of its Galaxy Tab S6, its latest high-end tablet, priced at $649 (about Rs 45,000).

The customers can pre-order tablets starting August 23. The company will also launch an LTE version later.

The Samsung Tab S6 will feature a 10.5-inch 2560×1600 OLED display, a 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855, and a 7040mAh battery. The base version has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a higher tier of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, arstechnica.com said.

The tablet will also feature an 8 megapixel (MP) front camera, while the rear gets a 13MP main camera and a 5MP wide-angle lens. The tablet comes with an in-screen optical fingerprint reader, unlike the ultrasonic tech that the Galaxy S10 uses, Ars Technica said in a report.

The tablet is said to drop the headphone jack, like its contender Apple, which ditched the headphone jack two years ago and introduced Airpods. Unlike the previous versions of Samsung tablets, the S-Pen does not stow away inside the body, instead, a groove on the back of the tablet gives it a spot to magnetically attach to.

The S-Pen is also equipped with a battery and some Bluetooth functionality, allowing it to do things like work as a remote shutter button for the camera, the tech website said, adding that "A new "Air action" gesture system lets you do things like change the camera mode or scroll through pictures with a flick of the pen."