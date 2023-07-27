Samsung announces India pricing for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 with exclusive benefits

For the Flip5, Samsung is also providing an additional exchange bonus of Rs 12,000. In partnership with HDFC Bank, Samsung is providing a cashback facility of Rs 8,000 and a scheme for nine month EMI.

Hours after Samsung's launch of its 5th Gen foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 — the pricing for the Indian market was announced with a deal sweetener for early adopters.

For India, one of Samsung's fastest growing markets in terms of smartphones, the company has announced a mix of upgrade bonus, cashbacks and EMI options. Samsung hopes that this would turn initial excitement into purchases by potential customers.

Model Variant Price Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB Rs 99,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB Rs 1,09,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB Rs 1,54,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB Rs 1,64,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB Rs 1,84,999

For the Flip5 , Samsung is also providing an additional exchange bonus of Rs 12,000. In partnership with HDFC Bank, Samsung is providing a cashback facility of Rs 8,000 and a scheme for nine month EMI.

Similarly for the Fold5 , Samsung has provided an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, cashback of Rs 8,000 with HDFC Bank, and a storage upgrade worth Rs 10,000.

These benefits are only available for pre-orders. Samsung claims that these benefits make the latest 5th generation devices cheaper than their predecessors.

Speaking exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Senior VP with Samsung's India Mobile Business Raju Pullan said he was confident that this pricing strategy will help penetrate the Indian market and cause "democratisation" of new tech.

He further confirmed that the new gen Flip5 and Fold5 devices would be Made in India at the company's Noida facility.

Commenting on the global slump in sales and that fall in discretionary spends, he noted that India continues to offer strong demand and the upcoming festive season is likely to stimulate sales.