    samsung india fy22 revenue rises but net profit declines

    Samsung India's FY22 revenue rises but net profit declines
    2 Min(s) Read
    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    The total revenue was up 10.09 per cent to Rs 85,324.80 crore in FY22 as against Rs 77,501.40 crore a year ago. This is the highest one in the last five years, according to the Tofler data.

    Samsung India Electronics' profit after tax (PAT) for FY22 decreased 4.86 percent to Rs 3,844.40 crore, but operating revenue increased 8.65 percent to Rs 82,451.60 crore, according to statistics provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.

    For the financial year that concluded on March 31, 2021, the electronic industry giant reported a PAT of Rs 4,040.80 crore and operating revenue of Rs 75,886.30 crore.
    Samsung India's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was almost flat at Rs 7,081.80 crore in the latest FY22 as against Rs 7,093.40 crore. Its other income was up 77.89 per cent to Rs 2,873.20 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.
    Samsung India's total revenue in FY18 was at Rs 61,065.60 crore and Rs 73,085.90 crore in FY19. It was at Rs 78,651.20 crore in FY20. Total expenses of Samsung India were at Rs 79,758.90 crore for fiscal 2021-22, up 10.93 per cent, as against Rs 71,899 crore.
    Also read: Participant Caliber Impresses The Jury At The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition
    A reply from Samsung India could not be ascertained till the time of filing of the story. Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business.
    Samsung Electronics is a South Korean company that also operates in India in segments such as audiovisual, appliance manufacturing, network and software development.
    With inputs from PTI
    Also read: This week in Tech: Apple unveils redesigned iPad, Intel launches 13th Gen CPUs & more
