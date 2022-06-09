Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 launch date, colour options leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Watch 5 launch date and colour options have been leaked by a tipster on Twitter. The three devices will reportedly launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event, which may happen in August.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed the official launch date yet, noted leakster Jon Prosser has tipped the announcement and device details of the upcoming gadgets in a thread of two tweets.

As per Prosser’s tweets, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 will be announced on August 10 and pre-bookings will start on the same day. The devices will be on sale from August 26. He also claims that the Galaxy S22 smartphone will get a new Lavender colour, which will be launched on August 26 as well.

The Z Flip 4 will be offered in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue colours and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige, he added.

He also leaked that the Galaxy Watch will be available in two variants — 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold colours, and the 44mm option will be available in Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire colours.