Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pre-bookings open today; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While the South Korean electronics giant has not revealed the price for the foldable yet, the Z Flip 4 may be priced at Rs 90,000, reported IANS.

Samsung announced its latest flip smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Z Flip, globally last on August 10. While most countries could immediately pre-book the smartphones for when they went on sale, they will be available for pre-booking in India from today.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that uses Ultra-Thin Glass, dual 12 MP shooters for the primary camera setup and a 10 MP selfie camera, a 3,7000 mAh battery unit and more customisable options for the cover. While the South Korean electronics giant has not revealed the price for the foldable yet, the phone may be priced at Rs 90,000, reported IANS.

ALSO READ:

The higher prices in India are due to US Dollar to Indian Rupee fluctuations, even as the company has reportedly absorbed the maximum impact of the weakening rupee.

The Galaxy Fold 4, the flagship foldable phone from Samsung on the other hand will come with a triple-camera setup on the back featuring a 50 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto shooter, a 4 MP under-display camera, a 10 MP shooter on the cover, and a 4,400 mAh battery unit. The beefier Fold 4 is expected to cost Rs 1.55 lakh in the country.

Samsung is offering customers a chance to get benefits worth Rs 5,000 on smartphones by pre-reserving either smartphone. The company is also offering the chance for early access to the foldable along with exclusive benefits and gifts by tuning in to the pre-booking event on Samsung Live on August 16 at 12 pm.