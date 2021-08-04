Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 to be launched on August 11; what tipsters revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones are scheduled to be launched on August 11. Some key details about the two foldable smartphones, their prices and other details have been revealed online by tipsters.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced at Rs 1,35,000. The other smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to cost Rs 80,000-90,000. An earlier report had mentioned that the pricing would be competitive and lower than its predecessors.

In the European markets, according to noted tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at 1,899 euros (approximately Rs 1,67,000) and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at 1,099 euros (about Rs 1,00,000). Samsung had launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for 1,399 euros (approximately Rs 1,23,100), which is in line with the expected prices of the two smartphones. The tipster @heyitsyogesh had revealed the pricing of the smartphones in collaboration with 91mobiles.

Another tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), in his tweet had announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both available for pre-booking. Though Samsung officials remain tight-lipped, his tweet read, “Now you can pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 at Samsung Indian outlets.”

Tipster Abhishek said one can pre-book through third-party retailer Cellular World. Cellular World had, in an Instagram post, announced they have opened pre-booking for these two smart phones. But Samsung’s official website has no mention of either the price or the pre-booking option yet.