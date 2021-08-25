Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be pre-booked in India; all details here

Samsung’s newly launched foldable smartphones —Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — are available for pre-booking in India. People can log on to the Samsung India website or head to partner retail stores to pre-book the mobile phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11. The pre-bookings for the smartphones started on August 24 and will go on until September 9 and they will be available for purchase from September 10.

Both smartphones will be available in Phantom Black colour. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a Phantom Green colour option and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come in ivory colour too.

Features

Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 7.6 inch dynamic AMOLED main display. It carries 2,208x1, 768 resolution, 374ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and corning gorilla glass victus. In its compact form, one can use the secondary 6.2 inch super AMOLED display on the outside that has 2,260x832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device has a triple rear camera setup, which comes inside a pill-shaped module that adapts the same color as the smartphone. The rear camera features a 12-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view(FoV), and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. The phone also has a 10-megapixel sensor and a 4 megapixels under-display camera inside.

Samsung Galaxy Z flip comes with a 6.7 inch dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. It has 2640x1080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and corning gorilla class victus protection. On the outside, the phone has a 1.9-inch display with 260x512 pixel resolution for quick notifications.

Under the hood, it gets Snapdragon 888 Soc with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone carries a 12-megapixel dual camera on the outside. On the inside, it features a 10-megapixel primary camera.

The device comes packed with a 3300 mAh battery that supports 15W charging and 10W wireless charging.

Price and introductory offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is priced for Rs 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,57,999 for 12GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage model.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z flip 3 costs Rs 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model and Rs 88,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant.

Those who pre-book the smartphones will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit cards or debit cards. Besides, consumers will also get free one year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Rs 47,999 on pre-booking of Galaxy Z Flip 3.