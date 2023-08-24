Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 garner 150,000 pre-bookings in India

Samsung on Wednesday said that it had seen an impressive response to its newly launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones, with 150,000 pre-bookings received. The pre-booking phase for these fifth-generation foldable devices commenced on July 27 and concluded on August 17.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of Mobile Business at Samsung India, expressed excitement over the substantial interest, noting that pre-bookings for the 'Made in India' Galaxy Z Flip5 ( read review here ) and Galaxy Z Fold5 were 1.5 times higher than the previous foldable generation.

Interestingly, the demand for these foldable phones extended beyond metropolitan areas, with tier 1 and 2 cities experiencing a 1.4 times growth in demand compared to the previous year, according to the company. This trend is mirrored in tier 3 and 4 towns, indicating that foldable phones are becoming mainstream in India's diverse market, Samsung added.

Samsung also attributed this success to the wider availability, with the devices now accessible through 10,000 stores across India, an increase from the 6,000 stores for the previous foldable generation.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director of Mobile Business at Samsung India, emphasised the impact of this achievement, predicting that foldable smartphones will contribute to over 30 percent of the premium segment business this year, highlighting the rising significance of this category.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts an enlarged outer screen that enhances usability, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 ( read review here ) combines a spacious screen with powerful performance. Both devices feature durable designs with IPX8 support, robust frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Users can purchase the Galaxy Z Flip5 (256 GB) for a net effective price of Rs 85,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 (256 GB) is available at a price of Rs 1,38,999 for a limited period in India.