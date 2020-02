A week after its official launch in the US, foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has made its India debut on Thursday. For the 8GB + 256GB model, the smartphone is priced in India at Rs 1,09,999. Pre-booking will start from Friday (February 21) and the delivery for these bookings will be available from February 26.

There will be limited stocks and the smartphone will be available in mirror black, mirror purple and mirror gold colour variants.

The phone has Infinity Flex Display that bends from the middle of the screen.

Samsung on its website said that Galaxy Z Flip folds is surprisingly small for an outstanding design that easily fits into one’s pocket, bag, or accessory.

Galaxy Z Flip supports dual sim. Powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 21.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1.06-inch secondary colour display on the outside.

It features dual-rear camera of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Besides that, it has a 10MP sensor on the front for selfies.

“Samsung GalaxyZFlip Prices and Pre-Order details for India are now here! Will cost ₹1,09,999 for 256GB Storage. Will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple and Mirror Gold. Pre-booking starting today, limited stocks, deliveries possible starting 26th February!,” tipster Ishan Agarwal twitted earlier on Thursday.

It has 3300mAh dual battery, which allow users to use the phone for long hours.

Earlier this month Samsung had unveiled Galaxy S20 series, its first full 5G flagship lineup --S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra -- which come with a brand new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven camera architecture, superfast charging and 8K video shooting.