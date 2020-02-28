Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip goes out of stock within minutes during its second sale in India
Updated : February 28, 2020 05:06 PM IST
According to Samsung India online store, the smartphone went up for pre-orders in India at 11 a.m. and by noon, the phones were stocked out.
Galaxy Z Flip manufacturer had earlier announced that pre-bookings for the device could be done on its online store and at leading retail outlets against full payment, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999.
Consumer who pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip on February 28 will start getting deliveries on March 2, the company said in a statement.