  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip goes out of stock within minutes during its second sale in India

Updated : February 28, 2020 05:06 PM IST

According to Samsung India online store, the smartphone went up for pre-orders in India at 11 a.m. and by noon, the phones were stocked out.
Galaxy Z Flip manufacturer had earlier announced that pre-bookings for the device could be done on its online store and at leading retail outlets against full payment, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999.
Consumer who pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip on February 28 will start getting deliveries on March 2, the company said in a statement.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip goes out of stock within minutes during its second sale in India

You May Also Like

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement