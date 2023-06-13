Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have optimised apps for on-cover external display

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, which could very likely be launched next month , is said to feature apps that have been optimised by Google specifically for the foldable device, according to reports.

Google Maps, Messages, and YouTube are among these streamlined apps, according to Samsung tracker SamMobile.

Without needing to unfold the smartphone, users will be able to text, watch videos, and search for directions.

This gives Samsung fans more hope for a bigger outer screen like the Moto Razr 40 Ultra that was launched earlier this month.

“For example, there’s a unique Google Maps interface for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, making it possible for you to look up directions without needing to unfold the device,” the report said.

It also added that the keyboard has been optimised for the outer screen as well, meaning users will be able to type and even use voice-to-text for sending messages.

“You’ll also be able to accomplish many other things, such as browsing the web and checking your calendar,” SamMobile added saying that most of Samsung’s apps might get optimised for the cover display.

Since the first Galaxy foldable phone was released, Google and Samsung have worked closely together to optimise the Android operating system (OS) and apps, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean tech giant will bring the dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones.

Also, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

