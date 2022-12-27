Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for just Rs 49,499. Here is how

The previous generation of vertically folding smartphones from Samsung retails at a price of Rs 95,999. But Flipkart is offering a massive 27 percent discount, bringing the price of the smartphone down.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable is one of the most premium smartphones available in the market today. Right now, the phone can be yours for just Rs 49,499 through special discounts, bank offers and exchange offers that e-tailer Flipkart is providing on the smartphone.

The previous generation of vertically folding smartphones from Samsung retails at a price of Rs 95,999. But the platform is offering a massive 27 percent discount, bringing the price of the smartphone down to just Rs 69,999. But that’s not all. Bank of Baroda customers can get a further 10 percent off up to Rs 2,000 on Credit Card EMI Transactions, while Federal Bank customers can enjoy 10 percent off up to Rs 3,000 on Credit Card transactions. Customers who have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card co-branded card can also receive 5 percent cashback on their purchase.

ALSO READ:

If you have a phone that you are looking to exchange, then you can further bring down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on offer. Flipkart is offering a maximum exchange value of Rs 17,500. Users would have to check the value of their existing phones on the exchange price calculator during the purchase itself. With the exchange value discount, the foldable smartphone's price falls to just Rs 52,499. If purchased with a Bank of Baroda or Federal Bank credit card, the price further drops down to Rs 50,499 or Rs 49,499, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in India in 2021 and comes with features like a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable main touchscreen with 2640x1080 pixels resolution and 425ppi pixel density. The screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The exterior display is a 1.9-inch display with a 260x512 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB RAM and expandable storage of up to 256GB.