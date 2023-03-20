Breaking News
Credit Suisse shares down 60%
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series could come with bigger batteries, comeback for rotating bezel is suspected

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 20, 2023 4:25:10 PM IST (Published)

Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series will reportedly feature bigger batteries than its predecessors. 

According to GSMArena, the Galaxy Watch6 will also bring back the ‘Classic’ model, which was missing from the Galaxy Watch5 series.
Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery.
The source, GSMArena says, is a certification listing in China “from a regular”. 
Also Read: Samsung phones with Exynos modems prone to hacking, find researchers
Both capacities are larger than the Galaxy Watch5's batteries which only offer 284 mAh for the 40mm size and 410 mAh for the 44mm version. The battery life was a major concern for most users, as per several reviews by media outlets. Hopefully, Samsung would fix the issue with this year’s lineup.
The tech giant is also rumoured to bring back the fan-favourite physical rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch6 Pro and even for the Galaxy Watch6 Classic. “Thus the chunkier bezel is probably what explains the 2mm jump in size compared to the vanilla models,” GSMArena said.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company's next-generation foldables.
Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.
(With IANS Inputs)
Also Read: Twitter to charge users for two-factor authentication from today: Here's how you can use it for free
    X