Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leaks are out and they look promising

While we wait in anticipation for new product launches from our favourite tech brands, sometimes it is the leaks — both real and fake — that keep us going in the interim. The latest leak by noted tipster Evan Blass and and the tech website 91Mobiles, which "leaked" a 3D render of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series, ahead of its expected release at Samsung’s August event.

This year, the series sees a difference in the nomenclature, if the leaks are to be believed — from Watch 4 Classic, we move to Watch 5 Pro. If the renders real, then both Watch 5 and 5 Pro will be similar in design to the Watch 4 with a silicone strap and no physical rotating bezel (sigh), which used to be a fan favourite.

The Watch 5 Pro will reportedly be available in only one size, 45 mm, as opposed to the two sizes (44 mm and 46 mm) that we saw in last year’s model. The Watch 5, however, will still come in two sizes — 44 mm and an as-yet-unconfirmed smaller size.

Both the watches will reportedly rock a pair of physical buttons on the right of the screens and sport LTE connectivity, GPS support, and 5ATM of water resistance, which will allow them to survive at a depth of 50 metres for up to 10 minutes at a time.

These watches are reported to run on WearOS 3.5 with Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5 skin on top. According to a previous report, there is also a possibility of 10W fast charging support rather than the 5W charging that was supported by their predecessors.