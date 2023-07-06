Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, teases Galaxy Z Flip 5

A look at the event’s page on Samsung’s website shows that it could launch the next Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 series along with the foldable smartphones at the event.

After months of speculation, Samsung has finally released the teaser for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, giving users a sneak peek of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The event is to take place on the tech giant’s home ground Seoul, South Korea, for the first time.

A look at the event’s page on Samsung’s website shows that it could launch the next Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 series along with the foldable smartphones at the event. Samsung has also announced a Rs 5,000 credit for users who decide to pre-reserve the devices.

To obtain the Rs 5,000 credit that will be applied to whatever device you choose to pre-order once the pre-order period starts, sign up on Samsung's website with your name, email address and (optionally) phone number, and pay a fee of Rs 1,999. The fee would be converted to a VIP pass that can be used to buy your Galaxy device.

The event would also be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel at 4.30 pm on July 26.

The most exciting devices for this edition have to be the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get a bigger external display this year, quite similar to the one on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra with optimised apps from Google.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is also expected to bring back the rotating bezel this year after its miss last year from the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The smartwatches might also sport bigger batteries this year, as per GSMArena.