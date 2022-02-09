Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE highlights: Galaxy S22 Ultra officially replaces the Note

The year's first big smartphone launch is here.
And that's a wrap. Thank you for tuning in, folks. Keep your eyes peeled for a full report on all the new releases and announcements.
The new phones boast of new, enhanced fingerprint scanners.
The Samsung Wallet
Store all your cards and even access cryptocurrencies
New features are coming to the Galaxy Watch 4, with partnerships with Adidas and Strava, aimed at fitness.
Google Assistant comes to Galaxy Watch 4
"Work, play and everything in between"
The Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1099, the S8 Ultra Plus at $1299, and the S8 at $699
The Tab S8 can be used with Windows as well. The tablet is pwered by a 4nm processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB
The Tab S8 transforms into a PC when connected to the keyboard cover, via Dex
The tab S8 can film in 4K and 8K resolutions.
Artists can use their smartphone as a palette and use the tablet as a canvas. Really cool.
Samsung is really leaning into the creativity aspect of the tablet.
The Tab S8 Ultra has S pen support, and the latency has been reduced by 30ms. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate.
"Google Duo makes it easier to video-call, brainstorm and come up with smart ideas"
The tablet sports a 14.6" Super AMOLED display
'Introducing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra'
A short trailer to the new superhero movie, The Batman, plays. It's a tie-up with the new tablet.
Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1199 and is available for preorder right now
"S pen is better than ever"
Samsung says, "S Pen precision transforms your notes and messages into masterpieces. Turn handwriting into text for ultra legible outlines in Samsung Notes, or add animations to videos to flex your creativity. Then take a step back (or a couple steps) for wireless control via Air Actions."
Samsung has tied up with One Drive and YouTube for content creators
'Epic camera moments'
The S22 Ultra boasts of Auto Framing "Your video stays centered and in focus, even you move around or people go in and out of frame.12,13 You can even tap the screen to lock on a subject"; Director's View: "Utilize the full quad camera system, recording from multiple angles and the Selfie and Rear Cameras, all at once. Then enjoy your feature film, or save the originals for a director's cut"; Single Take: "Tap the shutter to record up to 20 seconds of action, then wait as the Gallery populates multiple formats — like stills, loops, hyperlapse video and more — for you to choose from"; Selfie: "You'll need a good headshot for the debut of your new movie shot entirely on Galaxy S22 Ultra. Take it yourself with the upgraded Selfie Camera"; AI Edit: "Intelligent additions to the Gallery let you edit photos like a pro. Object Eraser cuts things out of the photo without cropping, and Photo Remaster gives you the power to retouch with ease."
'The primary lens is better than ever'
"The 108MP sensor lets you capture with clarity from day to night. Before you tap the shutter, Adaptive Pixel shifts between 108MP high-resolution mode and 12MP high-sensitivity mode behind the scenes to result in brighter, clearer photos.8 And it teams up with the intelligent Detail Enhancer to adjust shadows and highlights for depth."
Pro capabiilities
Samsung is positioning the S22 Ultra as the prosumer smartphone. "We're taking Pro mode to the next level. Download Expert RAW for full control over your shots, saving the RAW files directly to the Gallery.9 Fine-tune your frames on your phone or send them to your PC or tablet and edit on a bigger screen. Or you can share the RAW files directly to another phone and have your teammate take a look."
Better stabilization
Just like its siblings, the S22 Ultra comes with a 58% improvement in optical image stabilisation. "The Pro-grade Camera corrects shake at a 58% wider angle and delivers fast motion sampling to detect movements quickly and precisely, for steady-state clarity in each frame. Super HDR adjusts your shots for epic details and hues — displaying 64x more color even in tricky shadows or back-lit shots."
AI-powered computational photography
"AI brilliance brings light to dark photos on both the 108MP Wide-angle Camera and the 40MP Selfie Camera. Super Night Solution intelligently brightens up the scene so you can use the night to style your Portrait mode shots without losing details."
Looks like Nightography is Samsung's marketing buzzword for this year. Nightography is "the biggest leap in our video technology yet. Auto framerate detects lighting and shifts to an optimal fps speed automatically. Bolstered by the 4nm processor with Super Night Solution clearing up the noise in each frame, you can record from sunup to sundown with consistent, stunning details".
"We've reworked the hardware and software in our Pro-grade Camera and now comes our brightest innovation yet — Nightography. Do more in the night with the big pixel sensor pulling in more light with minimal noise for movie set-level lighting, while the Super Clear Glass & Lens tone down lens flare for clear, bright frames."
Cameras
The S22 Ultra comes with a 40MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, 108MP wide-angle primary lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and another 10MP lens with 10x optical zoom. The primary lens still has the 100x Space Zoom.
The screen
The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with "Vision Booster" algorithm can hit a peak brightness of 1750 nits and comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to "keep the scroll smooth, adjusting to what's on screen for an optimized view".
The S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S smartphone with a built-in S pen
Welcome to the epic standard, screams the ad. "Our fastest chip ever. Nightography camera. Way beyond all-day battery. Built-in S Pen." Comes in four colours -- Phantom White, Phantom Green, Phantom Black and Burgundy.
And here comes the S22 Ultra! Sports four lenses at the back and S pen support.