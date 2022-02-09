Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE highlights: Galaxy S22 Ultra officially replaces the Note

'Epic camera moments'

The S22 Ultra boasts of Auto Framing "Your video stays centered and in focus, even you move around or people go in and out of frame.12,13 You can even tap the screen to lock on a subject"; Director's View: "Utilize the full quad camera system, recording from multiple angles and the Selfie and Rear Cameras, all at once. Then enjoy your feature film, or save the originals for a director's cut"; Single Take: "Tap the shutter to record up to 20 seconds of action, then wait as the Gallery populates multiple formats — like stills, loops, hyperlapse video and more — for you to choose from"; Selfie: "You'll need a good headshot for the debut of your new movie shot entirely on Galaxy S22 Ultra. Take it yourself with the upgraded Selfie Camera"; AI Edit: "Intelligent additions to the Gallery let you edit photos like a pro. Object Eraser cuts things out of the photo without cropping, and Photo Remaster gives you the power to retouch with ease."