Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here is what you can expect from the event

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Samsung will show off its latest generation of foldable phones, a brand new smartwatch range and an upgraded Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at the Unpacked event, tonight at 6.30 pm.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to begin at 6.30 pm today at the Samsung Opera House and will unveil Samsung’s latest marvels. The launch can be livestreamed online on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. Here is what we know about the products being launched.

The first on the list is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The first glimpse of the device was seen on Samsung’s teaser for the event, which was first revealed on July 20. As per the leaks on the internet, the design of the flip phone looks almost similar to its predecessor. A move that makes sense for Samsung, given how well the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was received by the audience. New colourways could definitely be in store, though.

The phone is rumoured to be available in two storage variants in India — 128 GB and 256 GB — with 8 GB of RAM. It is also said to be priced starting at 1,149 euros, roughly translating to Rs 93,500 which is way higher than what the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at.

It will house a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and could support 15W wireless charging. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will reportedly power the device that will run on Android 12-based Samsung OneUI.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to be available in a massive 12 GB RAM and could have three storage variants — 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. Like its more compact sibling, this device is also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will run on Android 12-based Samsung OneUI. The battery on the foldable, however, is bigger at 4,400 mAh with the same charging speeds.

The leaks suggest that the device could be priced at starting 1,799 euros, a little over Rs 1,45,000. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this one will also have support for the S Pen, which will be available for sale separately and users can buy a case to hold the pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung is also giving users the option to "Pre-Reserve" their devices on the official Samsung website to get benefits worth Rs 5,000 and is calling it its biggest one yet.

Other than the extremely-expensive foldable devices, Samsung is also expected to launch the latest Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The “Pro” version of the watch is different from the earlier Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and seems to be missing the fan-favourite physically rotating bezel that helped users navigate through the watch.

Going by how Samsung usually does it, the Galaxy Watch 5 would be available in two sizes, 40mm and 42mm, and in Bluetooth and LTE variants with the latter being a tad bit more expensive than the former. The starting price of the smartwatch is rumoured to be 300 euros (approx. Rs 24,500).

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, will come in only 46mm in both Bluetooth and LTE variants, as per the leaks. The price of the watch is said to start at 490 euros, meaning approximately Rs 40,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are the last on the list (or are they?) and are said to pack more than their previous generations, especially with the new “Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation”. The price of the earbuds is expected to be 229 euros (approx. Rs 18,600).

