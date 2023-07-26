Samsung Galaxy Unpacked — Where to watch, what to expect and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place today, where it will be showcasing the latest foldables — the Galaxy z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place today, where it will be showcasing the latest foldables — the Galaxy z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9.

When and where is the event?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will start at 4.30 pm only July 26 and is taking place live in Seoul, South Korea. This is the first time that the company is hosting the event in its home country.

Where can I watch it?

The event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website and on its YouTube channel

What can I expect from the event?

One of the most exciting launches of the event is the Galaxy Z Flip5 , which is expected to get a bigger on-cover external display this year, similar to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra’s. Sammobile also reported earlier that Google and Samsung are working together on optimising apps for the display. This will help people use several native apps without needing to unfold the device.

The hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and also the Galaxy Z Fold5 is also expected to be better this year, leaving no gap when the devices are folded — a big step from its predecessors. This claim appears to be supported by specifications given by leaker SnoopyTech, which indicate that the Z Flip5 will have a folded width of 15.1mm as compared to the 15.9mm of the Z Flip4's.

The Z Fold5, on the other hand, is rumored to measure 13.4mm instead of 14.2mm on the Z Fold4 . The crease on the device could also be less obvious this year.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, expected to launch at the event, is also a much-awaited release. This year Samasung is likely to bring back the physical rotating bezel, which it skipped last year with the Watch 5 series and introduced the Watch 5 Pro for pro atheletes.

Similar to the Tab S8 lineup, the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra are anticipated to be part of the Tab S9 series. All three tablets are anticipated to include an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and an IP67 water resistance rating.