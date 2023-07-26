Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live Updates: Samsung to unveil Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Watch 6 series and more

Summary
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: The hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip5, and also the Galaxy Z Fold5, is also expected to be better this year, leaving no gap when the devices are folded — a big step from its predecessors.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: One of the most exciting launches of the event is the Galaxy Z Flip5, which is expected to get a bigger on-cover external display this year, similar to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra’s.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here, where it will be showcasing the latest foldables — the Galaxy Fold5 and the Galaxy Flip5 — the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 and more.