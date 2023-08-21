Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumours: Flatter sides, bigger batteries and more

2 Min Read
While the Pro iPhones this year might move away from the classic flat sides, rumour has it that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will adopt flat sides, moving from their previously curved sides.
“The middle frame design of S24 and S24+ has changed, and it has become a vertical frame design similar to iPhone,” reliable tipster Ice Universe posted on X on Friday.
Samsung also opted for flatter sides on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 as compared to their predecessors. This could be because of the redesigned hinge that allows the Galaxy Z series to fold without a gap for the first time ever.
Because of the curved-back design, the Galaxy S devices seem less boxy than the iPhones that have been featuring flat sides since the iPhone 12 lineup, despite having similar screen sizes.
Rumours also suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most expensive of the lot, could sport a titanium frame. This comes after much speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro models, expected to launch next month, might also have the side rails in the same material.
Apart from that, Samsung might also go back to its old ways of shipping the flagship devices with two different chipsets — Exynos and Snapdragon — for different regions. “All three phones are expected to use the Exynos 2400 chip in some countries and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in others,” Sammobile said in its report on Monday.
All devices are likely to be released early next year with Android 14-based One UI 6 out of the box. They are also rumoured to have battery capacities increased by 100mAh.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Corporate Volunteering — these are the six key trends in India
Aug 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment
Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read