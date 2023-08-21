Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumours: Flatter sides, bigger batteries and more

While the Pro iPhones this year might move away from the classic flat sides, rumour has it that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will adopt flat sides, moving from their previously curved sides.

“The middle frame design of S24 and S24+ has changed, and it has become a vertical frame design similar to iPhone,” reliable tipster Ice Universe posted on X on Friday.

Samsung also opted for flatter sides on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 as compared to their predecessors. This could be because of the redesigned hinge that allows the Galaxy Z series to fold without a gap for the first time ever.

Because of the curved-back design, the Galaxy S devices seem less boxy than the iPhones that have been featuring flat sides since the iPhone 12 lineup, despite having similar screen sizes.

Rumours also suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most expensive of the lot, could sport a titanium frame. This comes after much speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro models , expected to launch next month, might also have the side rails in the same material.

Apart from that, Samsung might also go back to its old ways of shipping the flagship devices with two different chipsets — Exynos and Snapdragon — for different regions. “All three phones are expected to use the Exynos 2400 chip in some countries and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in others,” Sammobile said in its report on Monday.

All devices are likely to be released early next year with Android 14-based One UI 6 out of the box. They are also rumoured to have battery capacities increased by 100mAh.