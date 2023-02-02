Samsung Unpacked showcases new Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and more

The Galaxy S23 series comes in four colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The S23 is priced starting at $799, the S23+ at $899 and the S23 Ultra at $1,199.

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled this year’s flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP “Adaptive Pixel” sensor that, Samsung claims, uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once.

As was expected, the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 get an upgraded look with the contoured housing has been removed, “marking a new era of essential Galaxy design,” Samsung said in a statement.

The series will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (System on a Chip). According to Samsung, the newly designed CPU is 30 percent better than the Galaxy S22 series and the GPU is approximately 41 percent faster compared to Galaxy 22 series. The company also said that the Galaxy S23 series will have its “most powerful gaming experience”.

(Image: Samsung) (Image: Samsung)

Specifications

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic QHD AMOLED edge display with a reduced curvature to create a larger and flatter surface area. It also has a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It can go down to 1 Hz when the screen does not require a high refresh rate to save battery and power.

Apart from the 200 MP main shooter on the camera setup, the phone also houses a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 10 MP Telephoto camera for 3x Optical Zoom, another 10 MP Telephoto shooter for 10x Optical Zoom and a 12 MP snapper on the front.

The device will be available in up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage (12GB + 1TB, 12 + 512GB, 12 + 256GB and 8 + 256GB). The battery on the flagship is 5,000mAh, just like last year’s.

It also comes with support for its latest S Pen 2, which is in-built — Galaxy Note (RIP) style.

The base Galaxy S23 and S23+ have a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch FHD display with a variable refresh rate that ranges between 48 and 120 Hz.

The camera setup on the devices comprises a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 50 MP main shooter, a 10MP Telephoto camera for 3x Optical Zoom and a 12MP snapper on the front.

The phones offer 8 GB of RAM with up to 512 GB of storage. The smaller S23 has a 3,900mAh battery whereas the S23+ has a 4,700mAh battery.

Samsung is also promising four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. All devices will be powered by Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 out of the box.

The Galaxy S23 series comes in four colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The S23 is priced starting at $799, the S23+ at $899 and the S23 Ultra at $1,199. The price of the S22 has also been brought down by the company to $699.

Availability

The series is available to pre-order and starting on February 17, the devices will be available at retailers and on Samsung.com.

Along with the Galaxy S23 series, the company also introduced the Galaxy Book3 series, its latest flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU. It will retail starting at $2,199.

(Image: Samsung) (Image: Samsung)

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in 16-inch in Graphite, the Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch Graphite and Beige color options15 and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch with 5G connectivity options16 and Graphite and Beige color options.

Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17 followed by Galaxy Book3 Ultra starting on February 22.