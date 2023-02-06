English
Samsung Galaxy S23 series sees record pre bookings — orders worth Rs 1,400 crore in 24 hours

By Vijay Anand   | Ashmit Kumar  Feb 6, 2023 8:22:18 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-bookings: The line-up comes in four colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The S23 is priced starting at Rs 74,999, the S23+ at Rs 94,999. and the S23 Ultra at Rs 1,24,999. The price of the S22 has also been brought down to Rs 57,999.

Samsung, which unveiled its 2023 lineup of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series, on Monday said it has received a record  number of pre-bookings in the first 24 hours since they opened. As per the South Korean electronics giant, the company received pre-orders worth Rs 1,400 crore for the S23, S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra.

Samsung unveiled the three smartphones on February 1. In India, the price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs 74,999, that of the S23 Plus at Rs 94,999 and the S23 Ultra at Rs 1,24,999. The smartphones cna be preordered directly on the Samsung online store, as well as on Flipkart and Amazon.
According to Samsung, the volume of pre-bookings for the S23 series in the first 24 hours was twice as high as that of the S22 series which released last year.
ModelRAM/StoragePrice
Galaxy S238 GB/128 GBRs 74,999
8 GB/256 GBRs 79,999
Galaxy S23 Plus8 GB/256 GBRs 94,999
8 GB/512 GBRs 1,04,999
Galaxy S23 Ultra12 GB/256 GBRs 1,24,999
12 GB/512 GBRs 1,34,999
12 GB/1 TBRs 1,54,999
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic QHD AMOLED edge display with a reduced curvature to create a larger and flatter surface area. It also has a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It can go down to 1 Hz when the screen does not require a high refresh rate to save battery and power.
Apart from the 200 MP main shooter on the camera setup, the phone also houses a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 10 MP Telephoto camera for 3x Optical Zoom, another 10 MP Telephoto shooter for 10x Optical Zoom and a 12 MP snapper on the front.
The base Galaxy S23 and S23+ have a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch FHD display with a variable refresh rate that ranges between 48 and 120 Hz.
The camera setup on these devices comprises a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 50 MP main shooter, a 10MP Telephoto camera for 3x Optical Zoom and a 12MP snapper on the front.
The Galaxy S23 series comes in four colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender.
Also read: Samsung Unpacked showcases new Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and more
