Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ face camera issues, users complain of 'blurry banana' spots in images

Samsung has been launching its flagship Galaxy S series from the start of the year now. Even though the smartphone industry sees several launches subsequently, the Samsung devices still manage to be the best throughout the calendar, giving tough competition to most in every aspect.

This year’s flagship lineup — the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched on February 1. Now that users have had some hands-on time with their devices, some of them have noticed some issues, especially with the camera lens.

Android Police reported recently that many S23 and S23+ users have expressed their disappointment over problems with the camera optics where certain parts of the images taken get blurred in a banana-like shape.

While issues like this shouldn’t exist in any smartphone, they are especially bad for flagship devices from industry dominators which come at a starting price of Rs 80,000 with supposedly the best technology in the market.

The Galaxy S series has had similar issues in the past where the edges of the photos taken would get out of focus, which was mostly only noticeable on images of text but this is different.

“Images will consistently show some spots or even entire radial regions to be out of focus or blurry. A number of users have resorted to calling these regions "blurry bananas" for their shape,” Android Police said.

Many users on Reddit believe it could be a hardware issue since most of the affected devices were manufactured in Vietnam but SamMobile said that they were “able to replicate it with photos of documents and text but not otherwise” on their models which were manufactured in India.

However, a software problem, which could be unlikely, cannot be completely ruled out. Remember how the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models would just start shaking when it was opened in Snapchat, TikTok or any other third-party app?

While Samsung has not officially addressed the issue yet, famous Samsung tipster Ice Universe said on Twitter that the Galaxy S23 series could see a “big update” at the end of March which “will involve camera optimisation”.