Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch on February 9; know specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to be unveiled soon. With the February 9 launch date now confirmed, the leaks and rumours for all three devices of the S22 series have been doing rounds on the internet. The series will not only succeed the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones from 2021, but will also fill the gap of the cancelled Samsung Galaxy Note 21.

As a result, the Galaxy S22 will be Samsung's next big flagship launch and it will be the company's first big conventional phone in over a year.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen stylus support and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 were both released as flagship devices, the Galaxy S22 is going to be the next big Android phone for most tech enthusiasts.

The new Galaxy S22 series is expected to hit the stores by mid-February.

While the price of the new devices is not yet known, there are rumours that they would cost $100 more than their predecessors.

On the design front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to look identical to their predecessors. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a more angular design similar to the Galaxy Note series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is anticipated to sport a 6.06-inch display, while the S22 Plus may have a 6.55-inch screen. The S22 ultra is expected to feature a 6.81-inch display.

All the three models may have a 120Hz refresh rate. The S22 and S22 Plus are expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S22 series will be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Some tech experts also suggest that the S22 Ultra could have up to 1TB of storage.