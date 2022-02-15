Samsung Galaxy S22 prices tipped ahead of India launch

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the latest in the South Korean giant's flagship line-up of smartphones. Now, ahead of its launch in India, prices are already being tipped for the new smartphones.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be starting from Rs 69,900, while the S22 Ultra is going to be priced starting from Rs 1,09,900, stated a report from MySmartPrice. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was not yet revealed even through tipsters.

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be coming with 8GB + 128GB. A higher storage variant of 8GB + 256GB is also expected to be released at the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, priced in line with other premium flagship smartphones, has been heralded as the successor to the Samsung Note series. The Ultra will be coming with an S Pen slot and is said to be the best combination of the Galaxy and Ultra line-ups. The premium smartphone, which was launched in Europe, will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours.

The S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch quad HD-plus ‘AMOLED 2X Screen’ with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen can achieve a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. The handset is packed with a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV, a 108MP main wide-angle lens with 100x Space Zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. The front imager is a 40MP selfie lens.

