Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 9 5G at just Rs 36,999 on Amazon; check discount on other smartphones

The New Year’s is approaching and if you have been thinking of buying a new smartphone, it is a great time to do it now. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering amazing deals on numerous budget smartphones.

Amazon is offering up to Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, it is also offering extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange deals with certain terms and conditions and some great benefits for prime members.

The e-commerce giant is offering Xiaomi11 Lite NE 5G with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 31,999 for Rs 26,999 along with a Rs 1,000 off through a coupon applicable to selected users.

One of its best offers is on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G . The smartphone with Snapdragon 865 processor and Pro-Grade Camera priced at Rs 74,999 is available for Rs 36,999.

Redmi 9A, priced at Rs. 6,999 is available for Rs. 6,299, OnePlus 9 5G, with a starting price of Rs 49,999 can be yours for Rs 36,999, iQOO Z5 5G starting at Rs 23,990 is on sale for Rs 19,490 etc. The discounted prices are inclusive of bank offers and coupon discounts.

Though Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is ending today, the last few hour offers has some irresistible offers too.

Flipkart is offering an instant 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions. As a part of the sale, it is offering a minimum of 10 percent of discount on smartphones.

The Realme Narzo 50A 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM ( Expandable upto 256 GB) model priced at 12,999 is available for Rs. 11,499. It is available in both Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue colour. Its top variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM (Expandable upto 256 GB) priced at Rs. 13,999 is available for Rs. 12,499.