Samsung Galaxy Note20's leaked images have become viral ahead of its August 5 launch, according to a report on GSM Arena. The model, as per the leaked images, will come with a flat-screen in both 4G and 5G variants, the tech and gadget website added. The device, which is expected to be cheaper than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra variant will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 in the European market and will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage, the report said.

Running on Android 10, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch 1080x2400 Super AMOLED touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rate, it added. Further, it is also suggested that the much-anticipated model will come with a metal frame but with a plastic back, the GSM Arena report added.

Other features expected to be on the device include the ultrasonic fingerprint reader below the display, but the device will not have a headphone jack, it added. On the camera front, the phone is reported to come with a 12 MP f/1.8 sensor with a huge 1.8um pixel size in the rear along with a 10 MP selfie snapper, the report said.