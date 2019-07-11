Samsung Galaxy Note 10 images leaked: Here's how the phone will look like

South Korean tech major Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. However, it has already started creating a lot of buzz with its leaked images.

A tipster Ishan Agarwal and Winfuture's Roland Quandt has tweeted the first look of Galaxy Note 10 which shows that the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a rectangular design and a single front-facing camera placed at the centre of the display screen. The new phone will also have the now S-Pen.



AND HERE IT IS! Your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Silver and Black colour option images!

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

If we go by the rumours, the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.28-inch display and a Galaxy Note 10+ will sport a bigger 6.75-inch display. Both the screens are expected to show-off the QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display panels.