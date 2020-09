Samsung on Monday unveiled its Galaxy M51 smartphone in Germany. The device, that comes with an industry-first 7000mAh battery, will be launched in India on September 10.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with Super AMOLED Plus technology. In addition to the massive battery, the phone also comes with a 25-watt super-fast charging capability.

On the camera front, the device features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. It also features a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

The phone, which is available at 360 euros in Europe, is expected to cost over Rs 25,000 in India.