Ahead of its official launch, the price of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in India has been leaked online. The smartphone is likely to be launched in India this month.

According to an IANS report, citing industry sources, apart from price, the leaked information also provides details such as the phone’s availability and a few specifications. Going by the leaked details, the phone is likely to cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. If the information is true, it would make Samsung Galaxy M42 the company’s most affordable 5G phone in India. It will also be the first device in Samsung’s M series for India to have 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G online availability

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is tipped to be made available on Amazon India, Samsung India online store, and partnered retail outlets.

Features

This phone supports Knox security. The Knox security platform, in-built into Samsung devices, contains defense and security mechanisms that protect customer data against intrusion, malware, and malicious threats.

The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, has a 6,000mAh battery and 64-megapixel main rear camera. It is likely to have 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone is also tipped to run on Android 11 OS and possesses up to 128GB storage capacity.

Though the video teasers leaked of late, suggest an imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, the company has not yet made any official announcement. The teasers featured the company's Monster mascot synonymous with the Galaxy M range.