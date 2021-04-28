Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India; Check price, specifications Updated : April 28, 2021 07:20:06 IST The phone will be available at Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage model. The new phone for both storage variants will be available in two colours - Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray. Samsung Galaxy M42 comes with a quad camera setup. Published : April 28, 2021 07:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply