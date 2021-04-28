Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India; Check price, specifications

Smartphone maker Samsung's new phone in its Galaxy M series, M42 has been launched in India. The phone will be available online through Amazon, Samsung online store, and offline in select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available at an introductory price below Rs 20,000 from May 1. The phone will be available at Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage model and at Rs 21,999 for the faster 8GM RAM plus 128 GB storage model.

After the sale is over, the phone will be available at Rs 21,999 for the 6 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage model and at Rs 23,999 for the 8GM RAM plus 128 GB storage model.

The new phone for both storage variants will be available in two colours - Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray.

The M42 will be running One UI 3.1 which is based on Android 11. It's got a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED screen that supports HD+ resolution and Infinity U display. The phone will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC. M42 will feature an expandable memory with a microSD slot capable of supporting up to 1TB of external storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary imager is a 48 MP GM2 camera that is complemented with an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 5 MP macro-sensor, and another 5 MP lens for depth sensing. Samsung hasn't ignored the front camera either, fitting the phone with a 20 MP imager at the front.

Galaxy M42 5G's camera features include Single Take, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser, and Flaw Detection.

M42 will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and the phone will support NFC-based contactless Samsung Pay service and Knox security features.