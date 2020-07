South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday launched its latest smartphone Galaxy M31s in India. The new device has a starting price of Rs 19,499 and is expected to help the firm make further inroads in the country amid rising backlash against Chinese firms and products.

In addition to the basic 6GB+128GB variant, the smartphone also has an 8GB+128GB variant that costs Rs 21,499.

Further, it comes with a 64MP quad-camera set up in addition to dedicated 5MP macro lens for close-up shots and 5MP depth lens for taking portrait shots with live focus. On the front, it comes with a 32 MP camera that supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Galaxy M31s will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's new One UI for a smooth, lag-free experience. The smartphone comes with a side fingerprint scanner and fast face-unlock feature.

The model will be available at Amazon.in and Samsung.com, in addition to select retail stores from next Thursday