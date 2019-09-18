Samsung Galaxy M30s to be launched in India today. Check prices, features here

Samsung Galaxy M30s is all set to launch in India on Wednesday. The model, which is an updated version of the Galaxy M30, will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery and is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

The launch event will begin at 12 in the noon and will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Touted as the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point, Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon, like other Galaxy M series devices.

Samsung has sold over 20 lakh Galaxy M smartphones in India and the new devices appear to be the South Korean giant's big bet at a time when nearly 40 percent of smartphones are being bought online in the country.

Galaxy M30s will be powered by the new Exynos processor â€” not seen on the four Galaxy M series smartphones launched so far and also sport a Super AMOLED display. Samsung has so far launched Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and M40.

The device is expected to come in two variants, ie; 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage space and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage space. On the camera front, it will come with a Â 48-megapixel primary cameraÂ backed by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a Â 24-megapixel selfie camera.