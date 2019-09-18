Business
Samsung Galaxy M30s to be launched in India today. Check prices, features here
Updated : September 18, 2019 11:38 AM IST
The model, which is an updated version of the Galaxy M30, will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery and is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.
Touted as the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point, Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon, like other Galaxy M series devices.
The device is expected to come in two variants, ie; 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage space and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage space.
