Technology
Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch on March 16: Expected price and specifications
Updated : March 07, 2020 03:26 PM IST
The highlight of Galaxy M31 will be its triple rear camera system that is likely to come with a 48MP main sensor, industry sources told IANS on Saturday.
Galaxy M21 is likely to have a 20MP selfie camera and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display in addition to a massive 6,000mAh battery.
This will be the latest in Samsung's M series in India after the South Korean tech giant launched Galaxy M31 on February 25 at a starting price of Rs 15,999.