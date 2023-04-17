Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India — Check price, specifications and more

2 Min(s) Read
The Galaxy M14 5G runs on One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Samsung has also committed to providing up to two years of OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates for the Galaxy M14 5G.
Samsung announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M14 5G, on Monday. The smartphone is set to go on sale at noon on April 21 on Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores.
The Galaxy M14 5G is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and comes with up to 12GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.
The device comes with a 50 MP triple camera setup with two 2MP secondary sensors. The smartphone also has a 13 MP selfie shooter.
The Galaxy M14 5G also boasts a massive 6000 mAh battery, which, as per Samsung, can last for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone supports 25W fast charging.
The Galaxy M14 5G comes in three colours — Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal. Samsung has announced an introductory offer for the smartphone, with the 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 13,490 and the 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 14,990 for select bank cardholders.
