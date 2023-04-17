English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsSamsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India — Check price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India — Check price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India — Check price, specifications and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Apr 17, 2023 5:36:39 PM IST (Published)

The Galaxy M14 5G runs on One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Samsung has also committed to providing up to two years of OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates for the Galaxy M14 5G.

Samsung announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M14 5G, on Monday. The smartphone is set to go on sale at noon on April 21 on Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Galaxy M14 5G is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and comes with up to 12GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.
The device comes with a 50 MP triple camera setup with two 2MP secondary sensors. The smartphone also has a 13 MP selfie shooter.
The Galaxy M14 5G also boasts a massive 6000 mAh battery, which, as per Samsung, can last for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone supports 25W fast charging.
The Galaxy M14 5G runs on One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Samsung has also committed to providing up to two years of OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates for the Galaxy M14 5G.
The Galaxy M14 5G comes in three colours — Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal. Samsung has announced an introductory offer for the smartphone, with the 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 13,490 and the 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 14,990 for select bank cardholders.
Also Read: Samsung announces the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in India — Check details, pricing and availability
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SamsungSmartphone launch

Previous Article

As Apple gears up for India offline retail debut, here's the state of smartphones in the country

Next Article

Excitement builds as Delhi gears up for its first Apple Store

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X