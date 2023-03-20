Breaking News
Interpol removes Mehul Choksi from 'wanted' list: Report
Samsung Galaxy Fold5/Flip5 Rumours: Thinner form factor, bigger outer screen, upgraded specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Fold5/Flip5 Rumours: Thinner form factor, bigger outer-screen, upgraded specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Fold5/Flip5 Rumours: Thinner form factor, bigger outer-screen, upgraded specs and more
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 20, 2023 6:39:45 PM IST (Published)

While Samsung has yet to confirm any details about the Fold5 or Flip5, these rumours provide an exciting glimpse into what we might expect from the tech giant's latest foldable devices. With waterproofing, a thinner form factor, and upgraded specs, the Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5 could be some of the most impressive smartphones on the market.

Rumours about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5 have been circulating online, with some exciting details emerging from trusted sources. According to Ice Universe, a reliable leaker with a solid track record, both the Fold5 and Flip5 will adopt water droplet hinges and support IPX8-level waterproofing.

One of the most interesting details is the size of the Fold5, which is reportedly only 0.2mm different from that of the Fold4, making it almost the same size. However, when folded, the gap between the screens disappears, resulting in a thinner device with a reduced thickness of around 13.x mm. The Fold5 is also expected to weigh 254g.
The outer screen of the Fold5 is said to remain at 6.2 inches, while the Flip5's outer screen is almost square at 3.4 inches. This design means that the Galaxy Flip5's outer screen will occupy most of the area, providing a more immersive experience for users. The inner screen bezel of the Flip5 is also expected to be narrower than that of its predecessor.
Also Read: Samsung phones with Exynos modems prone to hacking, find researchers
Both devices will feature new touchscreen technology, and the Galaxy Fold5 will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same as one on the Galaxy S23 series.
The devices are expected to launch later this year in August along with the Galaxy Watch6 series.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series could come with bigger batteries, comeback for rotating bezel is suspected
