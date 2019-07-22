#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Samsung Galaxy Fold passes all tests, may launch soon

Updated : July 22, 2019 01:26 PM IST

The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26 but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues and is now expected to launch in August along with the upcoming Note 10 series phones. 
The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. 
