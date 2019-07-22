Business
Samsung Galaxy Fold passes all tests, may launch soon
Updated : July 22, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26 but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues and is now expected to launch in August along with the upcoming Note 10 series phones.
The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more